Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Mrs Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, made this call during a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, October 9.

"These interesting times hit Nigeria harder because of our population," Orokpo stated. "If we don't take those steps now, I think we're really going to run into a disaster really fast."

She noted that the core of Shield Africa's mission is based on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, and climate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

Orokpo highlighted the vital role of agriculture in tackling these issues, saying, "Agriculture plays a very key role" in addressing hunger and poverty.

Pulse Nigeria

In line with government initiatives led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which aim to boost food security, the CEO praised the launch of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme - Agro-pocket.

This initiative offers training in Good Agricultural Practices and subsidized access to essential farming inputs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These efforts are essential to enhance production, increase productivity, and ultimately elevate farmers' incomes,” the CEO noted.

To complement these efforts, Shield Africa announced the launch of the Agri-preneur of the Year Awards. The initiative will grant ₦2 million each to young entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain, empowering them to upscale their productions.

“It’s time to recognize and award the efforts of our young farmers who are responsible for producing the food that we all eat,” the CEO added.

Pulse Nigeria

Orokpo noted, "That project kind of helps to emphasise the need to boost agriculture in order for us to achieve zero hunger."

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that various initiatives have been implemented, including an agri-input distribution project in Oju, Benue State, where 450 rice farmers, 30% of whom are women, are being supported.

Women's inclusion in agriculture and govt collaboration

She also addressed critical issues surrounding women's inclusion in agriculture, and the impact of flooding.

Orokpo emphasised the importance of women's roles in development, stating, "Women play a very important role... If you want to be an advocate for development, you must have a passion for it."

To empower women, the initiative aims to customise training sessions that accommodate their unique needs, often scheduling them in the evenings when they are more available.

ADVERTISEMENT