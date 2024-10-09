ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Segun Adeyemi

Orokpo highlighted the vital role of agriculture in tackling these issues, saying, "Agriculture plays a very key role" in addressing hunger and poverty.

A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]
A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Mrs Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, made this call during a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, October 9.

"These interesting times hit Nigeria harder because of our population," Orokpo stated. "If we don't take those steps now, I think we're really going to run into a disaster really fast."

She noted that the core of Shield Africa's mission is based on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, and climate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

Orokpo highlighted the vital role of agriculture in tackling these issues, saying, "Agriculture plays a very key role" in addressing hunger and poverty.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

In line with government initiatives led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which aim to boost food security, the CEO praised the launch of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme - Agro-pocket.

This initiative offers training in Good Agricultural Practices and subsidized access to essential farming inputs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These efforts are essential to enhance production, increase productivity, and ultimately elevate farmers' incomes,” the CEO noted.

To complement these efforts, Shield Africa announced the launch of the Agri-preneur of the Year Awards. The initiative will grant ₦2 million each to young entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain, empowering them to upscale their productions.

“It’s time to recognize and award the efforts of our young farmers who are responsible for producing the food that we all eat,” the CEO added.

Ms Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative. [Original]
Ms Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative. [Original] Pulse Nigeria

Orokpo noted, "That project kind of helps to emphasise the need to boost agriculture in order for us to achieve zero hunger."

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that various initiatives have been implemented, including an agri-input distribution project in Oju, Benue State, where 450 rice farmers, 30% of whom are women, are being supported.

She also addressed critical issues surrounding women's inclusion in agriculture, and the impact of flooding.

Orokpo emphasised the importance of women's roles in development, stating, "Women play a very important role... If you want to be an advocate for development, you must have a passion for it."

To empower women, the initiative aims to customise training sessions that accommodate their unique needs, often scheduling them in the evenings when they are more available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the recent flooding in Nigeria, Orokpo lamented the destruction of crops and livelihoods, stating, "We are very touched by the loss of some crops and, of course, some lives in the different areas affected by floods."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

SP Grace Iringe-Koko

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation