ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

Solomon Ekanem

3.5 million Nigerians have been displaced due to the effects of food insecurity caused mainly by conflicts and insecurity across the country.

African countries with the highest level of food insecurity [Britannica]
African countries with the highest level of food insecurity [Britannica]

The rise in global conflict, climate crisis, and economic shocks have continually driven more nations into a hunger crisis.

Recommended articles

The Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) 2024 says the number of individuals who faced acute food insecurity in 2023 stood at over 281.6 million people across 59 countries/territories with about 158 million residing in Africa.

According to the 2024 Global Report On Food Crises published by the Food Security Information Network (FSIN), three major drivers fuel food insecurity worldwide: conflicts/insecurity, extreme weather and economic shocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The table below shows 10 African countries that have the highest percentage of residents affected by acute food insecurity and the different drivers in each country:

S/N Country Population Affected % Population Major Driver
1 South Sudan 7.8M 63% Economic Shocks
2 Central African Republic 2.7M 44% Conflict/Insecurity
3 Sudan 20.3M 42% Weather Extremes
4 Somalia 6.6M 39% Weather Extremes
5 Kenya 5.4M 32% Weather Extremes
6 Republic of Congo 1.9M 31% Weather Extremes
7 Namibia 0.7M 26% Weather Extremes
8 Congo DRC 25.8M 25% Conflict/Insecurity
9 Zambia 2.0M 23% Economic Shocks
10 Zimbabwe 3.5M 23% Economic Shocks

Further analysis of the report showed that food insecurity is more prevalent in East Africa (64.2 million) followed by Central and South Africa (49.6 million) then lowest in West Africa (44.3 million).

The report also shows that 24.9 million people are affected by high food insecurity in Nigeria placing it at second position globally - only second to the Democratic Republic of Congo with 25.8 million people affected.

However, Nigeria is not represented in the list as just 13% of the population is affected by food insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like other African countries currently battling internal conflicts, 3.5 million Nigerians have been displaced due to the effects of food insecurity caused mainly by conflicts and insecurity across the country.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

10 African countries with the highest level of food insecurity

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Miners urge FG to enforce use of locally sourced barite by oil companies

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s forex crisis - Analysis

Casinos not on GamStop UK - Best non-GamStop slot sites

Casinos not on GamStop UK - Best non-GamStop slot sites

10 Nigerian companies with the highest number of employees

10 Nigerian companies with the highest number of employees

MyStake Casino Review: Uncovering bonuses and features

MyStake Casino Review: Uncovering bonuses and features

Explore international inbound shipping with GIG logistics

Explore international inbound shipping with GIG logistics

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top African countries in global skill ranking [BusinessDay NG]

Top 10 African countries in global skill ranking

Top African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing [FCA]

Top 10 African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024