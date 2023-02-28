Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre

Nurudeen Shotayo

The results collation exercise has witnessed some interesting developments since its commencement on Saturday.

Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre. [YouTube:Channels]
Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre. [YouTube:Channels]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that the proceedings have witnessed several intermittent interruptions as agents of political parties and observers alike expressed their reservations over the unfolding developments.

Recall Dino Melaye, an agent representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had created a scene on Monday when he disrupted proceedings after Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu turned down his request to review the result from Ekiti State.

On Tuesday evening, another funny event also ensued when an agent of a political party, who identified himself as Solo Mohammed, accused the commission of not making provision for refreshments for the people present.

This occured around 10:20pm after Yakubu had called for a break, saying collation would resume at 11pm.

Expressing his discontent, Mohammed stood and told the INEC Chairman that, "you are asking us to come back at 11 O'clock, I just want you to note that throughout the time this venue has opened, not even water has been given to us and I feel it's very sad. Yes, do we have to go there and ask for water? It's inappropriate."

Responding, the amused INEC boss instructed the Secretariat of the commission to make sure the agent isn't only provided food but also dinner as well.

Yakubu said, "Okay, some people were surprised by what you said but I take it that you're right. So, secretariat please make sure that you provide him not only water but dinner as well. And not him, but all others who are here. But I hope these are provided, we have no problem resuming at 11."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre

Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre

Tinubu, Jonathan meet after presidential election

Tinubu, Jonathan meet after presidential election

Tinubu runs to court to stop PDP, LP from halting results collation

Tinubu runs to court to stop PDP, LP from halting results collation

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections