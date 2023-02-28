Agent accuses INEC of not providing refreshments at collation centre

Pulse reports that the proceedings have witnessed several intermittent interruptions as agents of political parties and observers alike expressed their reservations over the unfolding developments.

Recall Dino Melaye, an agent representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had created a scene on Monday when he disrupted proceedings after Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu turned down his request to review the result from Ekiti State.

On Tuesday evening, another funny event also ensued when an agent of a political party, who identified himself as Solo Mohammed, accused the commission of not making provision for refreshments for the people present.

This occured around 10:20pm after Yakubu had called for a break, saying collation would resume at 11pm.

Expressing his discontent, Mohammed stood and told the INEC Chairman that, "you are asking us to come back at 11 O'clock, I just want you to note that throughout the time this venue has opened, not even water has been given to us and I feel it's very sad. Yes, do we have to go there and ask for water? It's inappropriate."

Responding, the amused INEC boss instructed the Secretariat of the commission to make sure the agent isn't only provided food but also dinner as well.