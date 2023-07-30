ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwawenene said all hands must be on deck to curb the trafficking, particularly of Persons with Disabilities for exploitation and organ harvesting.

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution/Illustration.
NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution/Illustration.

Recommended articles

“We gathered intelligence reports that victims are now being trafficked from Mali into Benin for prostitution and we are investigating.

“Before now, more than 20,000 Nigerian girls were stranded in Mali.

“Mali used to be one of the destinations for trafficked Nigerian girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now the reverse is the case as Malian girls are being trafficked into Nigeria, Nduka Nwawenene, NAPTIP Commander, Benin Zonal Office, said during a Road Walk.

NAPTIP organised the Walk to mark the 2023 World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

“Before now, we heard stories about Malian men ready to do anything to meet with Nigerian girls.

“Victims have confessed that they make more money in Mali and that Malian men would spend everything they had to get cosy with Nigerian girls.

“But now the reverse is the case; their girls are the ones coming to Benin and we are investigating,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the theme for the 2023 celebrations, Nwawenene said all hands must be on deck to curb the trafficking, particularly of Persons with Disabilities for exploitation and organ harvesting.

“We do not have the statistics of hearing-impaired persons already trafficked, but their group claims that some of them had been trafficked and that they were used for domestic jobs and other exploitation.

“Now that we have brought them into our fold, we will collect their statistics to enable NAPTIP to rescue and to rehabilitate them,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event was supported by the International Organisation for Migration and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, among other stakeholders.

The World Day against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for the 2023 celebration is: “Reach every victim of trafficking, Leave no-one behind.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions