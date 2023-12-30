Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

The Aare (President-General) of Agbekoya worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola, made this appeal in his New Year message in Lagos on Friday, after the group’s meeting in Lagos.

He urged members to harness their strengths for the betterment of the group and the community at large.

Okikiola urged members to be proactive and up-and-doing in their respective roles.

Emphasising the importance of collective effort, the Aare highlighted the rich history and traditions of the group.

“All members must actively contribute to the continued success and growth of the organisation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary General of the group, Otunba Adegbenro Ogunlana acknowledged the diverse talents and skills within the membership.

Ogunlana stressed the significance of unity, collaboration, and a strong work ethic in achieving the group’s shared goals.

“Unity is strength, I challenge all members to embrace the spirit of togetherness and mutual support,” he said.

Announcing the group’s upcoming initiatives and projects in 2024, Ogunlana called on members to actively participate and contribute their ideas and efforts.

The Lagos Governor of the group, Chief Ifalola Onibode, called for timely action to help members across states of the federation.

He urged each member to take pride in their cultural heritage and to be an ambassador of positive change within the socio-cultural group and the broader community.