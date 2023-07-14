Agbekoya lauds Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on food security

The group made this known in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Adegbenro Ogunlana Agbekoya, and the Secretary-General, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola, in Lagos on Friday.

The society said it commended the president’s vision and proactive measures to mitigate the food price crisis in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu had on Thursday directed that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said the directive was in line with his administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported, not being unmindful of the rising cost of food and its effect on the pocket of citizens.

The statement said the declaration of State of Emergency on Food Security by the president was a testament to his commitment to fostering a prosperous and resilient agricultural sector.

It said by implementing measures that addressed the root causes of rising food prices, the president had further demonstrated his dedication to promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

It added that it also demonstrated the president’s commitment to ensuring the availability of affordable, high-quality food for all.

“Agbekoya Society wholeheartedly supports the steps taken by Tinubu to combat the food price hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The provision acknowledges the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and the agricultural community to address the underlying factors affecting food prices.

“It reflects an inclusive approach that fosters partnerships and encourages dialogue between all stakeholders involved in the agricultural value-chain.

“Moreover, Tinubu’s recognition of the agricultural sector’s significance and his commitment to its growth and development sends a positive message to farmers, agribusinesses, and other key players in the industry.

“This will further boosts confidence and encourage investment in agricultural innovation, infrastructure, and capacity building, ensuring long-term sustainability and competitiveness,” it said.

The statement said the agricultural community would collaborate closely with the government, offering its expertise and support to implement and fine-tune the provision’s strategies, ensuring their impact on food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the sector was vital for the nation’s economic progress and the well-being of its citizens.

“The commitment shown by the president demonstrates his determination to foster an environment that promotes agricultural productivity, market stability and affordable food prices.

“We urge all stakeholders to join hands in implementing the provision effectively; believing that it wouldn’t be business as usual for the agricultural cabal which had, in previous governments, usually hijacked the process.

“Furthermore, this can only happen where real farmers have no access to any government programmes but rather to propaganda,” the statement said.

It said that by working together, all the stakeholders could build a sustainable and thriving agricultural sector that would serve as the backbone of the nation’s prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT