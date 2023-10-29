ADVERTISEMENT
Again, Nigeria calls for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said the lack of water, food, medical supplies and fuel shortages have compounded the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]
This is contained in a statement issued by Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar in Abuja.

The federal government called on the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people who have been displaced since the crisis broke out while asking for the opening of a humanitarian corridor.

“The situation in Gaza is dire and requires immediate attention as a result of the recent uptick in violence.

“Women, children, and other vulnerable groups are among Innocent civilians that have suffered greatly as a result of the indiscriminate violence and are currently bearing the consequences.

“Parties in the conflict must uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places a premium on ensuring civilians’ safety and well-being even in times of conflict,” he said.

The federal government also called on all parties involved to immediately agree to a ceasefire and engage in diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict.

It urged both parties to exercise utmost restraint and prioritise the safety and well-being of civilians.

“Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs.

“The prayer of the Nigerian nation is with those who have lost their lives in the conflict and families that have suffered human and material losses and also those that are currently recuperating from injuries.

“Nigeria urges both sides to return to the negotiating table and continue the search for peaceful resolutions and the implementation of the two-state solution as a permanent settlement of the ‘intergenerational’ cycle of violence,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria and 119 Members States on Friday voted in favour of a resolution calling for an “immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

The resolution also demands continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign.

The resolution drafted by Jordan secured 120 votes, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution adopted is a non-binding expression of the majority view of UN Member States.

However, it marks the first formal response of the UN to the hostilities since the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach a consensus on any action.

News Agency Of Nigeria
