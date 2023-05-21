The sports category has moved to a new website.
Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

An eyewitness of Saturday’s murder said businesses in the community quickly shut down as everyone scampered to safety.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

The attack came one month after five policemen and a couple were killed at the same junction on April 21.

On March 27, gunmen ambushed and killed five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the same Ngor-Okpala Council Area.

Police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had ordered a manhunt for the assailants.

“It was an ambush; two of our personnel gallantly paid the supreme price while one, shot on the leg is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“They were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

“In a protracted gun duel that ensued, the hoodlums escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries,’’ Okoye said.

He added that one of the operational vehicles used by the hoodlums had been recovered.

“The vehicle was riddled with gunshots and was smeared with blood.

“This evidently suggests that our operatives actually gave the hoodlums a fierce battle.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the assailants with a view to arresting them and bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are assuring members of the public that sooner than expected, that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be arrested and brought to book,’’ Okoye stressed.

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful activities, noting that normalcy had returned to the area.

“We have equally sent another patrol team to the place to restore security confidence,’’ he said.

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

