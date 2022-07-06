RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

After serving 21-year jail term, man bags NOUN degree

A 60-year-old former inmate of Onitsha Correctional Centre in Anambra, Mr Livinus Ugwu, has bagged a bachelor’s degree from National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Livinus Ugwu, 60-year-old former Anambra inmate, bags NOUN degree. [NAN]

Ugwu, who was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 21-year jail term, bagged a Second Class (lower division) degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution from NOUN, Awka Study Centre.

Presenting the certificate to Ugwu at Awka Correctional Centre on Wednesday, Director of the study centre, Prof. Scholastica Ezeribe, said that the programme was targeted at providing education to inmates.

“The programme is a clear demonstration of the importance which the institution attached to inmates’ education.

“We do not only believe in rehabilitation through education, we also believe that nobody is a write-off.

“That is why we give scholarship to inmates, even after being discharged, so as to equip them to be responsible citizens after leaving the prison walls,” she said.

Mr Patrick Chukwuemeka, Comptroller, Anambra Command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), said that the scheme was initiated for the educational development and skill empowerment of the inmates.

Chukwuemeka appreciated the programme facilitators for their assistance to the graduand and other inmates.

He also commended the graduand for achieving the feat in spite of being incarcerated and urged other inmates to emulate him by upgrading themselves.

Ugwu, an Enugu State indigene, thanked the NCoS authorities and NOUN for the opportunity given to him to advance his educational qualification, even as he attributed his achievement to commitment and dedication.

He urged other inmates not to allow their present condition to constitute a barrier, but see it as stepping stone to their advancement in life.

