After serving 21-year jail term, man bags NOUN degree

Presenting the certificate to Ugwu at Awka Correctional Centre on Wednesday, Director of the study centre, Prof. Scholastica Ezeribe, said that the programme was targeted at providing education to inmates.

“The programme is a clear demonstration of the importance which the institution attached to inmates’ education.

“We do not only believe in rehabilitation through education, we also believe that nobody is a write-off.

“That is why we give scholarship to inmates, even after being discharged, so as to equip them to be responsible citizens after leaving the prison walls,” she said.

Mr Patrick Chukwuemeka, Comptroller, Anambra Command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), said that the scheme was initiated for the educational development and skill empowerment of the inmates.

Chukwuemeka appreciated the programme facilitators for their assistance to the graduand and other inmates.

He also commended the graduand for achieving the feat in spite of being incarcerated and urged other inmates to emulate him by upgrading themselves.

Ugwu, an Enugu State indigene, thanked the NCoS authorities and NOUN for the opportunity given to him to advance his educational qualification, even as he attributed his achievement to commitment and dedication.