Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, engaged stakeholders during the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

Recommended articles

The summit, held in St. Petersburg, saw numerous African nations signing partnership agreements with the Russian government and corporations, marking a new era of cooperation.

The event emphasised the theme of "From Aid to Partnership," highlighting the growing trend of African countries seeking collaboration rather than dependency. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the progress made during the summit and emphasized the potential for deepening the Russian-African partnership.

During the panel discussions, the participants echoed the importance of partnership and cooperation, aiming to build a new, fairer multipolar architecture based on sovereign equality and mutually beneficial ties between nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

One notable session, titled 'From Aid to Partnership: Working Together to Fight Epidemics,' shed light on successful cooperation between Russia and Africa in epidemic prevention. Anna Popova, Head of Rospotrebnadzor, emphasised that partnership in this area would enable Africa to gain sovereignty in biological security and foster economic development without external assistance.

The summit also served as a platform for African leaders to learn from Russia's experiences in various fields. Nikita Stasishin, Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities, Russia, shared insights from the Russian construction sector and emphasised the importance of quality and infrastructure development in African countries.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, engaged stakeholders during the summit to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in collaboration with Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL. This partnership aims to boost energy transition, create jobs, and contribute to small business development in Nigeria.

Ghana, too, leveraged the summit to develop its transport infrastructure, with Mr. Desmond Boateng, Chief Director of the Ministry of Railways Development, revealing plans for a 4,000-kilometer railway project connecting West African countries.

In addition to discussions and panels, several African countries signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cooperation agreements with Russian entities. The Russian Export Centre (REC) signed an essential memorandum with the Agency for Promotion of Investment and Exports of Mozambique (APIEX), facilitating business missions and educational events to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another memorandum was signed with Multi-Services EtMateriel Industriel (MSMI) SARL of Cameroon, aimed at promoting Russian industrial equipment in the Central African markets. This will enable Russian companies to seize opportunities in Cameroon's growing industrial sector and infrastructure projects.

The summit showcased Africa's determination to foster self-sufficiency and growth by forming sustainable partnerships with Russia. The discussions and agreements at the Russia-Africa Economic Summit 2023 demonstrated the continent's desire to achieve prosperity and well-being through collaboration rather than relying on traditional aid-based models. As Africa moves forward with its development goals, these partnerships are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the continent's future.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC rejects Tinubu's proposed plan to ease fuel subsidy removal burden

NLC rejects Tinubu's proposed plan to ease fuel subsidy removal burden

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions