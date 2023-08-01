Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

The summit, held in St. Petersburg, saw numerous African nations signing partnership agreements with the Russian government and corporations, marking a new era of cooperation.

The event emphasised the theme of "From Aid to Partnership," highlighting the growing trend of African countries seeking collaboration rather than dependency. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the progress made during the summit and emphasized the potential for deepening the Russian-African partnership.

During the panel discussions, the participants echoed the importance of partnership and cooperation, aiming to build a new, fairer multipolar architecture based on sovereign equality and mutually beneficial ties between nations.

One notable session, titled 'From Aid to Partnership: Working Together to Fight Epidemics,' shed light on successful cooperation between Russia and Africa in epidemic prevention. Anna Popova, Head of Rospotrebnadzor, emphasised that partnership in this area would enable Africa to gain sovereignty in biological security and foster economic development without external assistance.

The summit also served as a platform for African leaders to learn from Russia's experiences in various fields. Nikita Stasishin, Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities, Russia, shared insights from the Russian construction sector and emphasised the importance of quality and infrastructure development in African countries.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, engaged stakeholders during the summit to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in collaboration with Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL. This partnership aims to boost energy transition, create jobs, and contribute to small business development in Nigeria.

Ghana, too, leveraged the summit to develop its transport infrastructure, with Mr. Desmond Boateng, Chief Director of the Ministry of Railways Development, revealing plans for a 4,000-kilometer railway project connecting West African countries.

In addition to discussions and panels, several African countries signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cooperation agreements with Russian entities. The Russian Export Centre (REC) signed an essential memorandum with the Agency for Promotion of Investment and Exports of Mozambique (APIEX), facilitating business missions and educational events to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Another memorandum was signed with Multi-Services EtMateriel Industriel (MSMI) SARL of Cameroon, aimed at promoting Russian industrial equipment in the Central African markets. This will enable Russian companies to seize opportunities in Cameroon's growing industrial sector and infrastructure projects.