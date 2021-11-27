Afenifere says there’s no basis to beg Buhari to release Igboho

Afenifere said this while reacting to Igbo elders’ recent visit to the president at the State House to request the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Kanu, who was re-arrested four years after jumping bail is currently facing charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

The Igbo leader under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats were led by Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

Reacting to the elders’ request, Buhari in a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the request runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the executive and judiciary.

However, Afenifere argued that Igboho ‘did not commit any offence’ to warrant the group to beg the president to release the Yoruba Nation agitator.

General-Secretary of the group, Sola Ebiseni, “We do not have to beg the President to release Sunday Igboho. Sunday Igboho did not commit any offence whatsoever; that’s our position. Those who went to invade his house were terrorists in Nigerian security uniform and they have no right whatsoever and that has been tested in a court of competent jurisdiction. Igboho has been absolved and the government was visited with N20bn worth of damages.

“There is no basis for the Yoruba people to beg the Federal Government to release Sunday Igboho.

“In spite of the impunity of the Buhari government, we insist that Nigeria shall not be governed except by the rule of law.

“The deep night invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house with the aim of killing him which resulted in killing of two of his companions and wanton destruction of his property is already adjudged by a court of competent jurisdiction as a most barbaric act of state terrorism with the sum of N20bn in damages.”