Buhari promises to consider Igbo leaders’ demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The president said the demand is quite heavy and difficult, but he’ll consider it regardless.

He said this at the Presidential Villa on Friday, November 19, 2021, while receiving a group of elders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this know in a statement titled; ‘President Buhari to Igbo Leaders: your demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release is heavy. I will consider it’.

While addressing the delegation, the president said, “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.

“In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with a very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

Buhari added that bringing Kanu back to the country after he jumped bail to be tried is a favour for the IPOB leader.

“I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.” the president said.

Reacting, Amaechi, the leader of the delegation, who had described the situation in southeast as “painful and pathetic,” pleaded for a political, rather than military solution to the crisis in the southeast.

He assured Buhari that Kanu would stop saying the things he says if the IPOB leader is released to him as the only First Republic Minister still alive.

He said he could control him “not because I have anything to do with IPOB, but I am highly respected in Igboland today.”