RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari promises to consider Igbo leaders’ demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Authors:

bayo wahab

President Buhari says the Igbo leaders' demand is difficult and heavy.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Igbo leaders led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi (seated) at the State House, Abuja on Friday, November 19, 2021. ( Buhari Sallau /Facebook)
President Muhammadu Buhari with Igbo leaders led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi (seated) at the State House, Abuja on Friday, November 19, 2021. ( Buhari Sallau /Facebook)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to consider the demand by Igbo leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recommended articles

The president said the demand is quite heavy and difficult, but he’ll consider it regardless.

He said this at the Presidential Villa on Friday, November 19, 2021, while receiving a group of elders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this know in a statement titled; ‘President Buhari to Igbo Leaders: your demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release is heavy. I will consider it’.

While addressing the delegation, the president said, “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.

“In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with a very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

Buhari added that bringing Kanu back to the country after he jumped bail to be tried is a favour for the IPOB leader.

“I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.” the president said.

Reacting, Amaechi, the leader of the delegation, who had described the situation in southeast as “painful and pathetic,” pleaded for a political, rather than military solution to the crisis in the southeast.

He assured Buhari that Kanu would stop saying the things he says if the IPOB leader is released to him as the only First Republic Minister still alive.

He said he could control him “not because I have anything to do with IPOB, but I am highly respected in Igboland today.”

The nonagenarian said that he didn’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to Nigeria, adding that he wanted President Buhari to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning and quenched the fire.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari promises to consider Igbo leaders’ demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Buhari promises to consider Igbo leaders’ demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Dangote narrates how he watched his brother die

Dangote narrates how he watched his brother die

Nigeria not a battleground for America, China - Blinken

Nigeria not a battleground for America, China - Blinken

Court dismisses suit against Malami over hiring of consultant to monitor Abacha loot

Court dismisses suit against Malami over hiring of consultant to monitor Abacha loot

Ortom commends FG over N18 bn loan to state govts

Ortom commends FG over N18 bn loan to state govts

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)