Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

The NBS said this in its CoHD report for January 2024 released in Abuja on Saturday.

The bureau said the CoHD is the least expensive combination of locally available items that meet globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines.

It said it is used as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets.

“This is a lower bound (or floor) of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal preparation.”

The bureau said that to compute the CoHD indicator, the following data on Retail Food Prices, Food Composition Data, and Healthy Diet Standards were required.

The report said in January 2024, the average CoHD was highest in the South-West at ₦1,045 per adult per day, followed by the South- East at N986 per day.

It said the lowest average CoHD was recorded in the North-West at ₦683 per adult per day.

The NBS said at the state level, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo recorded the highest CoHD at ₦1,090, ₦1,087, and ₦1,063, respectively.

The report said Katsina and Niger recorded the lowest cost at ₦629, followed by Kano and Jigawa at ₦649 and ₦676, respectively.

The NBS said animal-source foods were the most expensive food group recommendation to meet in January 2024, accounting for 38 per cent of the total CoHD to provide 13 per cent of the total calories.

It said fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie.

“They accounted for 12 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, of the total CoHD while providing only seven per cent and five per cent of total calories in the Healthy Diet Basket.

“Legumes, nuts and seeds were the least-expensive food group on average, at six per cent of the total cost.”

The report said in recent months, the CoHD had risen faster than general inflation and food inflation.

“However, the CoHD and the food Consumer Price Index (CPI) are not directly comparable.

“The CoHD includes fewer items and is measured in Naira per day, while the food CPI is a weighted index,” the report said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CoHD report was unveiled on January 31, 2024, in Abuja.

The report was produced by the NBS in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Federal Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning; Health and Social Welfare; and Agriculture and Food Security.

