Residents of Ado-Ekiti In Ekiti appear to have complied totally with the order on compulsory use of face mask imposed by the state government, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the compliance followed Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s order of April 27, and the commencement of partial lockdown starting from Monday.

The governor, in his speech, said wearing of face mask was now compulsory, adding that everyone must wear a face mask when going out of the home to prevent further spread of the virus.

Fayemi directed residents to make their own masks while government would provide masks for essential duty workers only.

According to him, guidelines on how to make them would be provided. `Reusable fabric masks that can be washed after every use is appropriate.

“The order on face masks will be strictly enforced on the streets. So, if you cannot wear a face mask, stay at home as you may be arrested and prosecuted for wilfully endangering public health.

Some residents of Ado-Ekiti told NAN that they were excited with the guidelines adding that they would make some money from sales of face masks.

A fashion designer, Abigail Adegba, who produced masks said she sold a mask for N50 pointing out that sales was good.

According to Adegba, “since the Governor’s speech, which has made the use of the mask compulsory, I make at least N1,000 per day.”

A resident, who was on his way to buy food items, Mr Bello Akinjide, said the use of face mask was for his benefit and not because the governor made it compulsory.

A NAN correspondent who visited NOA supermarkets and Staleg mall, discovered that all customers washed their hands and used their masks before entering the mall batch by batch.

Children with their parents were also seen with their face masks and everyone kept to the social distancing rule.