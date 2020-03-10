It is no longer news that Muhammad Sanusi II, has been dethroned as the Emir of Kano.
On Monday, March 9, 2020, the Kano government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi, and installed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as his successor hours after.
Following his installation, Bayero emerged as the 15th Emir of Kano in the ruling Fulani dynasty.
Here are 7 things you should know about the new Emir of Kano:
- He is the son of a late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Dr. Ado Abdullahi Bayero.
- Until his appointment, he was the Emir of Bichi, one of the controversial new emirates created by Ganduje.
- The new Emir of Kano was born in 1961, three years before his father ascended the throne. He is 59 years old.
- He attended Kofar Kudu Primary School in Kano Municipal, and thereafter Birnin Kudu Secondary School in present day Jigawa State.
- Bayero studied Mass Communication at Bayero University in Kano.
- He also studied at Aviation School, Oakland in California, USA.
- Bayero did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Makurdi in Benue.