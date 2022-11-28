RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke suspends Osun election commission chair, members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Senator Ademola Adeleke
This is contained in a statement issued the Secretary to Osun State Government, Mr Tesleem Igbalaye, on Monday.

Igbalaye said the decision for the suspension was sequel to several petitions bordering on alleged financial impropriety and abuse of office brought against the chairman and members of his commission.

“Gov. Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr Segun Oladitan.

“Others are Mr Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Prince Yinka Ajiboye, Mrs Abosede Omibeku,Mr Dosu Gidigbi and Mr Wahab Adewoyin.

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.

“Pending the outcome of investigation , the Secretary of the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the commission,” the state government said.

