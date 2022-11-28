Adeleke suspends Osun election commission chair, members

Igbalaye said the decision for the suspension was sequel to several petitions bordering on alleged financial impropriety and abuse of office brought against the chairman and members of his commission.

“Gov. Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr Segun Oladitan.

“Others are Mr Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Prince Yinka Ajiboye, Mrs Abosede Omibeku,Mr Dosu Gidigbi and Mr Wahab Adewoyin.

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.