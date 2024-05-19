ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking to the four students being treated at the University Health and Medical Centre, the commissioner commended their bravery and wished them a quick recovery.

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]
Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

The affected students are receiving treatment at the University Health Centre and the Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, sympathised with the management of the University and parents of the affected students on the unfortunate incident.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The commissioner was conducted around the scene of the incident by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, and other principal officers of the University, and visited the two health facilities where the students are receiving treatment.

He expressed happiness that the affected students are responding to the treatment.

Eluwole lauded the university management for its quick response to the emergency and prompt medical attention given to the students.

Speaking to the four students being treated at the University Health and Medical Centre, the commissioner commended their bravery and wished them a quick recovery.

At the Neurological ward of the University Teaching Hospital where two other students are being treated, Eluwole pleaded with their parents to see what happened as a natural occurrence.

He, thereafter, informed the vice chancellor that Governor Adeleke pledged to bankroll all medical expenses that may be incurred in the course of the treatment of the students.

Responding, the vice-chancellor thanked the governor for being so kind and loving, stressing that his fatherly role to the students and the good people of Osun is commendable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that a torrential rain on Thursday morning, accompanied by a whirlwind affected a part of the ceiling of the Amphitheatre as it fell off and injured some students.

News Agency Of Nigeria

