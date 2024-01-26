ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke approves suspension of college Provost over alleged financial fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Dr Jimoh Ayanda as the acting provost of the college.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Recommended articles

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, said that the suspension of the provost followed the interim report of an Investigative Panel, headed by his Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye.

“For the Provost, the Committee reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasance, abuse of power and corruption levelled against him dating from past administrations to date.

“The committee after a thorough review of the reports including that of the State House of Assembly alongside its own investigation, recommended immediate suspension of the Provost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sequel to the findings of the investigative panel, the provost is hereby suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/ records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the college,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on January 9 set up a three-man committee to probe the alleged misappropriation of ₦200 million at the state-owned College of Education, Ila-Orangun.

The Provost of the college and the Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola, had been trading accusations over the alleged mismanagement of the ₦200 million belonging to the college.

The statement, however, said that the governor also approved the recommendation of the committee that the Chairman of the Governing Council, Babalola should remain in office as there was no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him.

It said the allegation of over ₦200 million fraud levelled against the council chairman could not be substantiated with documentary proof or transaction details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the cash advance of ₦3 million to the Council chairman was found to be within the college’s financial regulations with all documentation verified by the committee.

“Based on a thorough review, the committee discovered that the allegation of N200m fraud levelled against the Chairman of the Governing Council is untrue, diversionary, baseless and fallacious.

“Documentary evidence (voucher) revealed that he only collected the sum of N3 million as cash advance, which is officially allowed.

“The Committee is billed to submit its final report at a later date”, it said.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Dr Jimoh Ayanda as the acting provost of the college.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, in another statement by Rasheed, said Ayanda’s appointment was a sequel to the suspension of Afolabi as the provost of the college.

“Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda holds the following qualifications; National Certificate of Education (English/Islamic Studies (Ila-Orangun, 1990); Bachelor of Arts (Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, 1996).

“Also Masters of Arts, University of Ilorin, 2004) and Ph.D., Islamic Studies( University of Ilorin, 2016)

“The acting Provost has spent a cumulative 22 years as a lecturer at the college”, it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was seeking federal appointment before – Ondo deputy governor-designate

I was seeking federal appointment before – Ondo deputy governor-designate

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

Edo South PDP chieftains drum support for Ighodalo’s governorship aspiration

Rep charges Super Eagles to defeat Cameroon in AFCON cracker

Rep charges Super Eagles to defeat Cameroon in AFCON cracker

Chrisland: Defence says late student’s mother’s statements contradictory

Chrisland: Defence says late student’s mother’s statements contradictory

Air Force admits to mistakenly killing civilians in Nasarawa airstrike

Air Force admits to mistakenly killing civilians in Nasarawa airstrike

Wike directs FCT area council chairmen to hold monthly security meetings

Wike directs FCT area council chairmen to hold monthly security meetings

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

Adeleke approves suspension of college Provost over alleged financial fraud

Adeleke approves suspension of college Provost over alleged financial fraud

Fire destroys INEC logistic materials at Ibadan South East Office

Fire destroys INEC logistic materials at Ibadan South East Office

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood (The Sun Nigeria)

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory