The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke announces dissolution of Osun Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor conveyed the dissolution of the 7th assembly and the proclamation of the 8th assembly to the Clerk of the state assembly.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [NAN]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [NAN]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor exercised the authority vested in him by Section 105(3) of the Nigerian constitution by announcing the dissolution of the 7th assembly and proclamation for the 8th assembly.

The governor conveyed the dissolution of the 7th assembly and the proclamation of the 8th assembly to the Clerk of the state assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8th assembly will be inaugurated on June 6.

Adeleke said: ” I write to convey my proclamation for the holding of the 8th Assembly.

“In exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 (3) aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eighth (8th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly shall hold on Tuesday, 6th June, 2019 at 10am in Osun State House of Assembly.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

475 pilgrims depart Yola for Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj

475 pilgrims depart Yola for Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj

Be wary of bigots posing as associates, cleric advises Tinubu

Be wary of bigots posing as associates, cleric advises Tinubu

Sen. Wamakko mourns massive killing in Sokoto by bandits

Sen. Wamakko mourns massive killing in Sokoto by bandits

Adeleke announces dissolution of Osun Assembly

Adeleke announces dissolution of Osun Assembly

PDP want Tinubu, Shettima to make their assets declaration public

PDP want Tinubu, Shettima to make their assets declaration public

Strike: FG heeds TUC's demands, set up committee to review minimum wage

Strike: FG heeds TUC's demands, set up committee to review minimum wage

Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu

I did not assault my wife – Ondo Deputy Governor

I did not assault my wife – Ondo Deputy Governor

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal