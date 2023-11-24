ADVERTISEMENT
Adebutu’s appeal dismissed as court affirms Abiodun’s re-election

Bayo Wahab

Governor Dapo Abiodun's re-election has been affirmed.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Naimot Salako-Oyedele. [Twitter:@davidlamide]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Naimot Salako-Oyedele. [Twitter:@davidlamide]

In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyegh on Friday, November 24, 2023, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ladi Adebutu in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, the minority judgment delivered by Justice Jane Inyang upheld Adebutu’s appeal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the state within 90 days.

Details later…

