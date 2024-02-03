Adeboye commands fire to consume killers of monarchs in Nigeria

The influential preacher declared this during the RCCG’s monthly Holy Ghost Service programme for February, tagged, “From The Mountain Top 2,” and held on Friday night.

The octogenarian stressed that those trying to mess around with monarchs in the country would not know peace.

“The fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers,” the man of God said, adding, “Because as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than three traditional rulers were killed in the country during the week as the insecurity situation took a rather bizarre dimension.

On Monday, January 30, 2024, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola and his counterpart from Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola, were killed by gunmen when they were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Nigeria’s South West.

On the same day, the gunmen also accosted a school bus and abducted pupils and teachers in a connected attack in Ekiti.

The bloodthirsty marauders struck again on Thursday, February 1, 2024, with the gruesome murder of yet another traditional ruler, the Olukoro of Koro, General Segun Aremu (retd), in the Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State.

The gunmen shot the retired general dead at his palace on Thursday night and abducted his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT