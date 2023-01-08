Adeboye accuses political parties of renting crowds for rallies

The renowned cleric made the accusation during his address at this month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, “Wonderful” held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

To buttress his claim, Adeboye said he has observed that no two candidates hold their rallies simultaneously in a town, which only suggests that the same set of people are being paid to appear at every campaign ground.

Adeboye's words: “I watch it in the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies, I watch it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town.

“Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because majority of the crowd, majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.”

The revered cleric also stated that the majority of the crowd at campaign rallies are jobless youths, expressing worries over what will become of them when the campaigns are over.

Adeboye said: “Somebody said, “Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because there are several things occupying my mind and one of it is; when I see the crowd gathering and if you look at the crowd majority of them are young.

“When I see the hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to be jobless to be attending all these rallies. What is going to happen when the campaigns are over?”

Pulse has earlier reported that the RCCG GO disclosed that God hasn't spoken to him yet on who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2023.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, including his congregation, to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are handy and ready to be used to cast their votes, whether or not God specifies the winner before the election day.

Adeboye's words: “You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.