ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeboye accuses political parties of renting crowds for rallies

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye also said God has not spoken to him yet on the winner of the next presidential election.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The renowned cleric made the accusation during his address at this month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, “Wonderful” held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

To buttress his claim, Adeboye said he has observed that no two candidates hold their rallies simultaneously in a town, which only suggests that the same set of people are being paid to appear at every campaign ground.

Adeboye's words:I watch it in the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies, I watch it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town.

“Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because majority of the crowd, majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.

The revered cleric also stated that the majority of the crowd at campaign rallies are jobless youths, expressing worries over what will become of them when the campaigns are over.

Adeboye said:Somebody said, “Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because there are several things occupying my mind and one of it is; when I see the crowd gathering and if you look at the crowd majority of them are young.

“When I see the hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to be jobless to be attending all these rallies. What is going to happen when the campaigns are over?

Pulse has earlier reported that the RCCG GO disclosed that God hasn't spoken to him yet on who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2023.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, including his congregation, to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are handy and ready to be used to cast their votes, whether or not God specifies the winner before the election day.

Adeboye's words: “You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeboye accuses political parties of renting crowds for rallies

Adeboye accuses political parties of renting crowds for rallies

Nigerian army redeploys senior officers for operational efficiency

Nigerian army redeploys senior officers for operational efficiency

2023 election: Vote for me to secure your future – Tinubu

2023 election: Vote for me to secure your future – Tinubu

Lassa fever: No health worker infected in reporting week 52 – NCDC

Lassa fever: No health worker infected in reporting week 52 – NCDC

2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

2023: Voting, important responsibility of every Nigerian - Cleric

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

One person injured as tank farm explodes in Delta

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion - Obi charges Nigerians

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

Army recruitment not employment opportunity – COAS

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

David-Oyedepo

Oyedepo asks graduates to wake up and take responsibility early

Ongoing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project on Thursday, January 5..

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Construction resumes, gridlock-hit users appeal to FG

Miss Precious Christianah Ademokun. [cbc]

Nigerian laments as Canadian college withholds tuition fee despite visa denial