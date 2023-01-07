ADVERTISEMENT
God hasn't spoken on Nigeria's next President - Adeboye

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye urged his congregation to have their PVCs handy and be ready to vote as the spirit leads in case God doesn't speak before the election.

The respected Man of God said despite barely two months to the election, God hasn't spoken to him yet on who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2023.

He made the revelation while addressing his congregation during this month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, “Wonderful” held at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State on the morning of Saturday, January 7.

Adeboye also urged Nigerians, including RCCG members, to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are handy and ready to be used to cast their votes, whether or no God specifies the winner before the election day.

Adeboye's words:You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not.”

Speaking on other prophecies that might have been heard on the winner, the RCCG GO reminded the congregation of the importance of listening to only the words of God and discarding fake prophecies.

Adeboye further enjoined the church members to maintain a holy living that will enable them to hear when God speaks and to be ready to follow His directives so as not to be led astray by false prophecies.

