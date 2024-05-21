ADVERTISEMENT
Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Parents and community leaders are called to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated, not only for measles but to have hard immunity.

Dr James Jacob, Director, Disease Control and Immunisation disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday. He said, so far no fewer than 13,084 children were vaccinated and the cases of the disease have now reduced.

According to him, the success recorded so far was a result of political will by the top government officials in the state. He said that there was no new case as of last week but active search cases are still ongoing.

Jacob called on parents and community leaders to ensure that all eligible children are vaccinated, not only for measles but to have hard immunity.

“Why we are saying this is because, if the targeted children in communities are properly vaccinated, the community will have what is called hard immunity.

“This will make it difficult for any outbreak in those communities”, he added.

