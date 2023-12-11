Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Tge Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Suleiman Bashir, said this at a news conference on Monday in Yola. He said the deployment would facilitate smooth running of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDS) billed to hold between between December 14 and 17.

Bashir urged parents to cooperate with the workers and present their children for immunisation to protect them against the disease.

“One of the mandate of the agency is to prevent the outbreak of diseases, and always prevention is better than cure.

“Good health is very important hence the need for parents to unveil their children to be immunise because it is safe, effective and free of charge.

“There is no single polio case in the state but it is good to secure the children which is much better than curing,” he said.

Bashir said the agency had immunised 1.3 million children as against 1.2 million targeted population, representing 102% increase during the previous exercises in the state. The exercises were conducted from September 29 to October 2, and November 3 to November 7, respectively.