ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deployment would facilitate smooth running of the the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDS) billed to hold between between December 14 and 17.

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation
Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Recommended articles

Tge Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Suleiman Bashir, said this at a news conference on Monday in Yola. He said the deployment would facilitate smooth running of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDS) billed to hold between between December 14 and 17.

Bashir urged parents to cooperate with the workers and present their children for immunisation to protect them against the disease.

One of the mandate of the agency is to prevent the outbreak of diseases, and always prevention is better than cure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good health is very important hence the need for parents to unveil their children to be immunise because it is safe, effective and free of charge.

“There is no single polio case in the state but it is good to secure the children which is much better than curing,” he said.

Bashir said the agency had immunised 1.3 million children as against 1.2 million targeted population, representing 102% increase during the previous exercises in the state. The exercises were conducted from September 29 to October 2, and November 3 to November 7, respectively.

While commending the state government for its support, Bashir said that proactive measures had bern6 adopted to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

Falana gives FG 2 weeks to compensate military airstrike victims

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

I congratulate my bestie - Otedola applauds Dangote's vision for energy security

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Innovative approaches, collaboration critical to universal health coverage - Sanwo-Olu

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days