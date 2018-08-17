Pulse.ng logo
Acting President lauds rescue response operators

Osinbajo Acting President visits site of collapsed building in Abuja

Osinbajo, who visited the scene at about 6.47 p.m on Friday, said that all hands were on deck to rescue and save the lives of those who could have been trapped in the building.

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building

(Punch)

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday expressed satisfaction with the effort and prompt response of emergency, rescue operators and security agencies at the collapsed building scene at Jabi, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who visited the scene at about 6.47 p.m on Friday, said that all hands were on deck to rescue and save the lives of those who could have been trapped in the building.

He said that all the agencies concerned were present, including the necessary equipment to rescue the trapped persons.

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building

(Punch)

 

“I am quite satisfied with the level of activities to ensure that this very unfortunate incident is not made worse by loss of lives.

“So, I think that as far as the whole process of ensuring that those who may be trapped under this collapsed building, the whole process of ensuring that they are rescued is well under way,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the building located at the Jabi District, Abuja, collapsed at about 1.30 p.m.

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, who was also at the scene, and commended the rescue personnel for their prompt response.

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building play

Osinbajo at the Utako site of collapsed building

(NAN)

 

He said that after the rescue operations, proper investigations would be carried out on the incident.

As at the time of this report, NAN gathered that there were over 15 workers in the building, six persons were said to have been rescued so far with one dead. 

