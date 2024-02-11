Access Bank refuses to confirm Wigwe's death, says no specific information

The bank said this in a public announcement on Sunday in Lagos.

The public announcement was issued by the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings, Kunle Aderinokun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are speculations about the involvement of Wigwe, in an airplane crash.

In the announcement, it assured Nigerians that the bank was working with the U.S. authorities to gather accurate information.

It acknowledged the lack of specific details but assured stakeholders that updates would be shared as soon as possible.

“We have received numerous inquiries concerning an aeroplane crash in the USA.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.

“Your understanding and support are valued, and we commit to keeping you informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation,” the announcement stated.

Wigwe was reported to have died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border.