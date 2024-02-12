ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its Instagram handle extended condolences to the families of the deceased and the Access Bank Group.

Herbert, Chizoba Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo [ENigeria Newspaper]
Herbert, Chizoba Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo [ENigeria Newspaper]

Recommended articles

ACAMB on Monday in a statement by its President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, expressed sadness and extended condolences to Access Holdings Group on the passing of Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash on Friday.

The renowned business and corporate leader, died along with his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, in the tragic crash which occurred in the U.S. ACAMB described Wigwe as a visionary, innovative, and fearless achiever whose contributions had revolutionised the banking sector.

Dr Herbert Wigwe, affectionately known as ‘The Fearless One,’ was a visionary leader whose indomitable spirit, dedication, and exemplary contributions to the banking and financial sector in Nigeria, have left an indelible mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His visionary legacy of hard work, social impact, generosity, philanthropy, education, and entrepreneurship was unparalleled, inspiring countless professionals within the industry and beyond,” it said.

The association also mourned the passing of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman, of Nigerian Exchange Group, who was also on board the ill-fated helicopter.

Bolarinwa said, “On behalf of the Executive Committee and all members of the association, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Access Holdings Group and the extended family of Dr Herbert Wigwe.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Dr Herbert Wigwe, a true titan in the corporate and banking world. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development has left an indelible impact on the industry.

“The ACAMB family joins the nation in mourning these monumental losses and stands in solidarity with Access Holdings Group during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragic incident.”

He said details of memorial services and tributes would be shared as they become available. Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its Instagram handle extended condolences to the family of the deceased and the Access Bank Group.

“Our profound condolences to the Wigwe family and Access Holdings on the passing of the co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, alongside Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, in the United States of America, on February 9, 2024.

“May their souls rest in peace,” the apex bank added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability