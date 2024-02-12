ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

ACAMB on Monday in a statement by its President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, expressed sadness and extended condolences to Access Holdings Group on the passing of Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash on Friday.

The renowned business and corporate leader, died along with his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, in the tragic crash which occurred in the U.S. ACAMB described Wigwe as a visionary, innovative, and fearless achiever whose contributions had revolutionised the banking sector.

“Dr Herbert Wigwe, affectionately known as ‘The Fearless One,’ was a visionary leader whose indomitable spirit, dedication, and exemplary contributions to the banking and financial sector in Nigeria, have left an indelible mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His visionary legacy of hard work, social impact, generosity, philanthropy, education, and entrepreneurship was unparalleled, inspiring countless professionals within the industry and beyond,” it said.

The association also mourned the passing of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman, of Nigerian Exchange Group, who was also on board the ill-fated helicopter.

Bolarinwa said, “On behalf of the Executive Committee and all members of the association, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Access Holdings Group and the extended family of Dr Herbert Wigwe.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Dr Herbert Wigwe, a true titan in the corporate and banking world. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development has left an indelible impact on the industry.

“The ACAMB family joins the nation in mourning these monumental losses and stands in solidarity with Access Holdings Group during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragic incident.”

He said details of memorial services and tributes would be shared as they become available. Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its Instagram handle extended condolences to the family of the deceased and the Access Bank Group.

“Our profound condolences to the Wigwe family and Access Holdings on the passing of the co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, alongside Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, in the United States of America, on February 9, 2024.