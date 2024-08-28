Abuja Industrial Park will create 40,000 jobs, improves economy – Wike

Wike stated this when he visited the site, located at Idu Industrial Zone, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The minister, who was visibly excited by the level of development at the ark, promised to personally brief President Bola Tinubu on what he had seen.

Describing the project as mind-boggling, Wike expressed optimism that it would grow the nation’s economy and create employment for the teeming youths in FCT.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never seen this in the entire country. This is the first time I have seen this.

“Some people have been conceptualising industrial parks, but from what I’m seeing here, this is to me a wonderland and we commend them,” he said.

He added that the project, which had been approved to operate as a Free Zone, would attract lots of businesses due to the availability of a stable power supply.

The minister commended the company for its commitment to completing the project and for its decision to expand the access road to the park.

He assured the continued support of the FCT Administration to ensure that the road project was completed.

He expressed optimism that the road project, when completed, would accelerate the development of the Idu District.

“From what the Managing Director of the company, Mr Adil Kurt said, the park is going to create not less than 40,000 direct employees and that is huge.

“There is no government that will not support this kind of investment.

“Having gone around, we can attest to the fact that this is really what we need to grow our economy. You can imagine how the whole of Idu will be developed.

“This is what every government craves for, and we must give them the necessary support,” he said.

Wike further commended the Zeberced Group for maintaining a high standard in the delivery of the project.

He particularly commended the company for branding all items being produced at the park, including polypropylene pipes, and sandwich insulation roofing sheets among others, as made in Nigeria.

“Once production is made, and it’s a good and quality production, people will buy, and outsiders will also buy.

“For us, it is quality, and we thank God that we have some companies that are committed to making sure that they produce in Nigeria,” Wike said.

The Minister assured of adequate security and called for further investments into local production.

Earlier, Kurt said that the park, which sits on 250 hectares of land, was being developed as a free zone, and currently features 208 workshops.

He equally said that the park was designed to support small and medium-scale industries, among others.

“The production of precast concrete, plastic and polypropylene pipes, as well as sandwich insulation roofing sheets among others, were already ongoing at the park.