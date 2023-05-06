Angry Abiodun orders security agents to raid illicit drug hideouts in Sagamu

Abiodun gave the directive in Abeokuta while receiving, on courtesy call, the new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, David Ojelabi and his National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) counterpart, Ibiba Odili.

The decision, according to the governor is part of efforts aimed at stemming cultism and related crimes in the state.

Abiodun, who expressed displeasure over the activities of cultists in the local government area, attributed their ‘devilish’ behaviour to the influence of hard drugs.

“I personally visited the location where drugs are being freely sold in the evening and I remarked that this should be brought to the attention of NDLEA, NSCDC and other security agencies to go on a mission and raid the place.

“I want you to rid the entire Sagamu of drugs peddlers, sellers and drug abusers. This will go a long way in restoring peace and confidence to our citizens in Sagamu.

“Cultism is one of our challenges and we are ready to deal with those involved. As the industrial, education and religious capital of this nation, we will not allow hoodlums to threaten the peace of this state,” he said.

He described as topnotch, security chiefs posted to the state since his assumption of office.

The governor said that their collaboration with government had helped in addressing security challenges in the state.

He urged the new security chiefs to bring their wealth of experience into play by emulating their predecessors.

Abiodun stressed the need for adequate policing of the state to ensure that people go about their legitimate businesses without fear of being attacked.

In his remarks, Ojelabi said that he was in the state to work with the governor and other security chiefs for a crime-free society, calling on the state government to support him to achieve his objective.

Also speaking, Odili commended the state government for its developmental strides in the last four years.

She noted that the use of illicit drugs had contributed to the health-related problems Nigerians were facing.

