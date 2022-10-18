Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet

Pulse had earlier reported how Abike fired back at a tweep, who attacked her shortly after she confirmed the attack on Nigerian students in India.

The NiDCOM chairman explained that the attack on Nigerian students happened on Saturday, October 15, 2022, following a football match between African and Indian students, adding that normalcy has been restored.

But in his reaction, a tweep, @sensegiver1, who identifies as a supporter of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party verbally abused Abike, describing her as a ‘mumu woman’.

‘Mumu’ is a Pidgin English for a foolish person.

Reacting, the NiDCOM chairman fired back in the same coin, describing @sensegiver1 as ‘Ode’, a Yoruba word for a foolish person.

She wrote: “Ode! You go to Indonesia, carry drugs, do cultism and come begging to be rescued from death sentence . Thank God for @ndlea_nigeria now saving people like you from death row.”

But Dabiri’s reaction did not sit well with many Nigerians as many netizens accused her of stereotyping the community of Nigerians living in Indonesia because of a personal insult.

In her reaction, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili faulted Abike and asked the NiDCOM chairman to quickly delete the tweet, saying it is messy.

“Dear Abike @abikedabiri, What is this?. Kai. This is messy. Please clean it up. Quickly. Please”, She tweeted.

But Abike rejected the advice, saying she’s not a public official that cows to bullying.

“I’m done on this. But out of respect for you, will ask, Clean what up? It’s okay for some untrained, uncouth guy to refer to me as “mumu”, and I can’t call him “ode” I’m not a public official that cows to bullying pls”, she tweeted.