ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The monumental achievement is a testament to Katung’s dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor
Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Recommended articles

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, www.texem.co.uk, Abubakre said the monumental achievement is a testament to Katung’s dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to public service.

He said it also marks a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, symbolising a beacon of hope and opportunity for the Nigerian diaspora and the broader African community.

“Abigail’s journey from growing up in Nigeria to becoming a distinguished leader in one of the UK’s major cities is nothing short of inspirational.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her election as Lord Mayor is not only a personal triumph but also a collective victory for all Nigerians and Africans who aspire to make meaningful contributions on the global stage.

“Her role as a councilor for the Labour and Co-operative Party and her previous service as Chair of the Scrutiny Board (Infrastructure, Investment, and Inclusive Growth) underscore her commitment to tackling injustices, and inequalities and promoting a fairer, more prosperous society,” Abubakre said.

The TEXEM founder also extended deepest gratitude to Senator Sunday Katung, Abigail’s husband representing Kaduna South Senatorial District whose steadfast support has been instrumental in Abigail’s journey.

“This shared success underscores the vital role that family and community support play in achieving remarkable accomplishments.

“Senator Katung’s contributions to public service, along with his unwavering support for Abigail, are commendable and reflect the strength and unity of their partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also recognise the Nigerian Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Governor of Kaduna State for their recognition and support of Abigail’s achievements,” Abubakre added.

He acknowledged that Hon. Abike Dabiri’s relentless efforts in championing diaspora affairs have paved the way for countless Nigerians abroad to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their host countries and homeland.

Abubakar added that Dabiri’s advocacy has been pivotal in creating a supportive environment for the diaspora, enabling success stories like Abigail’s to flourish. He said that by celebrating and supporting diaspora achievements, Nigeria can attract significant investments and foster initiatives that benefit Nigeria and the entire African continent.

Abubakre said that India has leveraged the strength of its diaspora to unlock value in international relations, talent acquisition, volunteer programs, and foreign direct investment.

“Just like India, Nigeria can harness more of the potential of its global citizens to achieve similar success,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TEXEM founder said that Abigail’s appointment is a moment of national pride for President Bola Tinubu and the good people of Nigeria.

“It reflects the rich potential of Nigerian citizens to excel and lead in various fields globally.

“Her achievement can serve as a powerful catalyst to strengthen ties between Nigeria and the UK, enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering greater collaboration.

“Abigail Katung’s appointment as Lord Mayor of Leeds presents a unique opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s and Africa’s brand equity and soft power,” he noted.

Abubakre said Katung’s new role is a testament to the power of perseverance, the strength of community, and the boundless potential of the Nigerian diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her leadership will undoubtedly inspire many and serve as a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and a commitment to service.

“We congratulate Abigail and her family on this remarkable achievement and look forward to witnessing the positive impact of her leadership in Leeds and beyond,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

High salt intake causes 17.9 million deaths from heart attack and stroke

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Abigail Katung makes history as Leeds' first African descent Lord Mayor

Bandits kill 9 persons, destroy 6 houses in Plateau's Wase LGA

Bandits kill 9 persons, destroy 6 houses in Plateau's Wase LGA

Soyannwo was an armour-bearer - Sanwo-Olu honours late aide at tribute

Soyannwo was an armour-bearer - Sanwo-Olu honours late aide at tribute

Tinubu's aide praises translation of Disability Laws into Sign, local languages

Tinubu's aide praises translation of Disability Laws into Sign, local languages

NSCDC rescues 13 human trafficking victims in Kano

NSCDC rescues 13 human trafficking victims in Kano

Why Obi, Atiku can't be trusted with power in 2027 - APC

Why Obi, Atiku can't be trusted with power in 2027 - APC

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele [EFCC/X]

Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE