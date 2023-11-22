ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports states that some students of the schools protested and alleged that the exams were manipulated by their various schools and called for cancellation.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a news conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some students of the schools had on Thursday, staged a protest and alleged that the exams were manipulated by their various schools. NAN also reports that the students called for the cancellation of the PTS examination.

Kanu said that the cancellation was done by the government based on allegations of wrong doings during the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a responsive government, a committee was set and the preliminary report of the committee showed that the exams be cancelled, while investigations continue,” he added.

Kanu said that the government committed to promoting transparency in all its activities.

“Be rest assured that very soon there will be another exam to ensure that all the issues associated with the problem are put right,” he noted.

The Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Chinenye Mba, said the committee had met with stakeholders and leaders of the School of Nursing, Amachara and Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, to ascertain what went wrong during the examination.

“After reviewing all the information that had been gathered from all the concerned parties, it was clear that the examination could have been conducted better to maintain the integrity expectation of an examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are still looking into the matter to ascertain exactly what went wrong or during the examination and how these things can be corrected,” Mba said.

Also, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, said that the government had set up the right machinery to intervene in the issue. Ekeoma said that the intervention of the government was in tandem with the promises made by Dr Alex Otti during the inauguration of the present administration.

He said that the administration had declared a state of emergency on the health sector, upon assumption of office, and urged stakeholders to support government’s efforts to transform the sector.

“The admissions of the nursing students were not done by the previous administration, ordinarily we would not have admitted over 400 persons for a quota of 70 persons,” Ekeoma stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Gov Buni donates ₦7.5m worth of house, ₦3m to family of slain policeman

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

Israel, Hamas strike deal for release of 50 Gaza hostages for 150 Palestinians in Israel

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FG creates plan to combat open defecation in Nigeria

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

For a city that stinks, ₦7.5 million is not enough to buy perfumes

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Covenant University increases workers’ salary by 20%

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics