Abia govt, ICAN to partner on transparency in governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]

Otti said this on Friday when the President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Okwuosa, paid him a visit in Umuahia.

The governor, who was represented the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, said the state government was on a mission to rebuild the state.

He said the resolve to rebuild Abia made the government to prioritise accountability, transparency and proper use of public resources.

“There is no other institution that can be more useful in this act of enthroning transparency and accountability than the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria,

“So your visit is a very critical one and we see you as partners and torch bearers to the mission of the state government,” he said.

Otti said the state government was determined to create a system that would make the people of Abia regain confidence in governance.

According to him, his administration will be run on the principle of transparent governance.

He described the task of transforming the state as one that required diligence, commitment and expertise, adding that the government was desirous to ensure that `square pegs will be in square holes’.

Otti thanked ICAN for its support, saying that his administration would always work with the institute in areas such as financial management, project management, sustainable economic growth and public sector transformation.

Earlier, Okwuosa commended the governor for his administration’s willingness to promote financial transparency and integrity to make Abia truly “God’s own state”.

He said: “I want to pledge the support of ICAN to your vision of running an open transparent government devoid of waste.

“Abia is one of the few states in the country that boasts of the presence of industries that can boost revenue generation in the state, if we’ll utilised.

“We are willing to support this administration’s drive for financial prosperity and sustainable development.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

