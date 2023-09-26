Abia govt adopts strategic approach to tackle security challenges

Okey Kanu, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, said this during a briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council at the Government House, Umuahia. He said that the administration was focused on tackling security challenges in the state, to create an enabling environment for investors.

Kanu said that the state had enjoyed appreciable level of peace since the inception of the administration.

‘’The state government is taking deliberate actions to ensure that the state remain peaceful and stable,’’ he said.

The Commissioner described security a very vital component of the government’s rebuilding agenda, and added that the government was utilising strategic investments to tackle security challenge in the state.

“Government has been trying to create an enabling environment to make businesses to thrive, trying to ensure that those factors that create insecurity are avoided.

“Government is making the right investments in the right areas to ensure that there is security.

“When government provides appropriate infrastructure in the state, what government is doing is to attract investors that will invest in the state and create employment opportunities for the people.

“We believe that through that strategy people are gainfully employed in one way or security on the other hand issues of insecurity will be reduced,” he noted.

Kanu said that the government was determined to rid the state of all forms of criminality, particular kidnapping. Retired Navy Commander Macdonald Uba, the Special Adviser to Gov. Alex Otti on Security, said that the government was committed to ridding the state of all forms of criminality.

Uba said that the administration was desirous to transform the state into the best in all ramifications and added that there must be security of lives and property in order to achieve it.

He said that the government had recorded significant success in addressing the issue of insecurity which had bedeviled the state since the inception of the administration. Uba said that the government launched ‘Operation Crush’ as part of it efforts to tackle insecurity and added that the programme had been yielding results.