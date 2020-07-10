Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar says operatives of the Financial Crimes Commission have never searched his house.

He said in 2017, some EFCC operatives came to his guest house in error but didn’t conduct any search of the property.

The ex-head of state disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in reaction to the report that the embattled acting chairman of the EFCC recently conducted a search on his house.

Abubakar said his house has never been searched either by the anti-graft agency or any other security outfit.

The statement was signed by his military assistant, J Mfon, said the former head of state felt the need to provide the clarification due to the insinuations in the media that he has a hand in the arrest and suspension of Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the EFCC.

Ibrahim Magu has fallen out of favour at the presidency [EFCC]

The statement reads in part, “The attention of His Excellency General A A A Abubakar has been drawn to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house in Minna, Niger State, on the orders of its Acting Chairman, CP Ibrahim Magu, and HE feels the need to put the record straight: HIS HOUSE HAS NEVER BEEN SEARCHED BY EITHER EFCC OR ANY SECURITY AGENCY.

“However, sometime in 2017 operatives of the Commission from Kano zone came to Minna to search a house in Tunga. The team ended up at His Excellency’s Guest House in Minna and told the security officers on duty that they had instructions from their zonal head to search the property.

“The officers said since the numbering of houses in Tunga was haphazard, it must be a case of mistaken identity. When CP Magu was contacted, he said he was not aware of the operation. Thereafter, the EFCC team from Kano left. His Excellency’s understanding is that they realised they came to the wrong address. However, no search was conducted in the guest house.

“His Excellency, as a rule, does not comment on media publications directed at or concerning him. He has taken this step in view of the reactions these reports are generating. His Excellency felt the need to provide this important clarification due to the ongoing media frenzy insinuating His Excellency’s role in Magu’s issue.”

On Monday, July 6, 2020, the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was arrested at the entrance of the Wuse II EFCC office by security agents believed to be operatives of the Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CID).

The former EFCC boss was arrested and suspended after Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami accused him of corruption.