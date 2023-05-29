Abba Yusuf takes over from Ganduje as new Kano governor

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Dije Aboki.

The crowd included thousands of members and supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from across the country.

Residents from all the 44 local government areas of the state also attended the ceremony.

The motorcade of the governor was delayed for about two hours in a just one-kilometre journey from Government House to the stadium.

Similarly, some residents in the Kano metropolis suspended their business activities to attend the inauguration of the new administration in the state.

Speaking at the event, Yusuf said, "Today is the actualisation of the will of the Kano people in full action as the confirmation of their mandate which they unanimously gave to us."

He expressed gratitude to the people who still stood by him after his victory was snatched in 2019, to ensure the justification of their votes.

The governor pledged to salvage the decay of the state, saying, "I'm aware of the pain and agony you endured in the last eight years.

"We will carefully study the reports from the immediate past administration and we will soon come out with the next line of action."

NAN also reports that the national leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso; five Emirs of Rano, Karaye, Bichi, and Gaya; the senator-elect, Kawu Sumaila; House of Representatives members-elect and party chieftains were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, some residents have begun setting agendas for the newly inaugurated administration in the state.

The residents, who spoke to NAN in separate interviews, urged Yusuf to declare a state of emergency on the provision of potable drinking water across the state.

Abubakar Usman, a resident of Gwale Local Government Area, told NAN that the provision of quality drinking water would promote health among residents.

"We have so far suffered neglect and lack of water supply for both human and animal consumption under the immediate past administration," he said.

Usman also want the new administration to provide agricultural inputs to enhance food production.

Rabi Musa from Tudun Wada Local Government Area also appealed to Yusuf to provide a conducive atmosphere for learning in public schools.

Musa decried a situation where pupils received lectures on a bare floor, saying it has a negative effect on the development of education.

"We expect total overhauling of our educational sector through the provision of basic learning facilities as well as infrastructure and trained manpower to ensure qualitative and sound education for our children," she said.

Another resident, Isa Musa of Dakata Quarters of Nasarawa LGA, urged the incoming administration to address the issue of job creation for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Musa advised Yusuf to set up skill acquisition centres across the 44 LGAs to train youths and women in various trades to enable them to become self-reliant.