Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Kyari said the groups are out to destroy his reputation.

The suspended super cop was reported to have made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the report of the panel which was submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC), Kyari claimed IPOB members were after him because of the onslaught against them in the southeast.

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East,” Kyari was quoted to have said in the report.

But the panel reportedly faulted his claim, saying it is watery.

The panel also ordered his demotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Recall that Kyari was recently declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged links with an international drug cartel.