NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.
The NDLEA declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14, 2022.
NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced this during a short press conference held at its Headquarters on Monday, February 14, 2022.
This is coming days after the Police Service Commission had asked the police force to expedite its investigation on the $1.1m fraud deal involving Kyari and an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.
Until his suspension, Kyari was the officer-in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.
