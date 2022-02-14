RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The NDLEA declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Abba Kyari accused of extorting a Lagos-based businessman in 2014 and also detained him for 14 days. (The Nigerian Voice
Abba Kyari accused of extorting a Lagos-based businessman in 2014 and also detained him for 14 days. (The Nigerian Voice

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Recommended articles

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced this during a short press conference held at its Headquarters on Monday, February 14, 2022.

This is coming days after the Police Service Commission had asked the police force to expedite its investigation on the $1.1m fraud deal involving Kyari and an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

Until his suspension, Kyari was the officer-in-charge of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted over links with drug cartel

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Uk, ukraine, russia invasion

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

Former president Jonathan mourns late Magajin Garin sokoto

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

2023: Don’t allow presidential aspirants destroy APC, Forum urges Buhari

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Buhari reiterates commitment to protect Nigerians against market abuses, social injustices

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Fuel scarcity persists as many petrol stations remain shut in Lagos

Fuel scarcity persists as many petrol stations remain shut in Lagos

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.