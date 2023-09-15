ADVERTISEMENT
AAU management meets SUG over suspension of academic activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SUG sought the understanding of SIT and management for a regular interface when needed, to avoid breakdown in communication with the university.

Ambrose Alli University
The SUG caretaker Chairman, Ogbewi Liberty, disclosed this while giving an update on the crisis at a news briefing in Benin on Friday.

“We are on the line of progress. Our meeting with SIT was a landmark effort and fruitful.

“As I speak with you now, our three-point demand, stated in our memo issued in Sept., has got a tacit approval of the intervention team,” he said.

He said that the union, among other things, requested for the publication of all the payable fees and add-ons in the institution to avoid speculations and misinformation.

“The SUG also requested the immediate resumption of dialogue with the university management to address issues in contention.

“It further demanded the University’s Senate ro re-open the institution within 72 hours,” Liberty said.

“With dialogue reopened, we hope to resolve all the lingering issues in contention.

“SIT also assured us that the issue of resumption will be discussed with the university management with a view to convening the Senate of the University to address the same, immediately.

“It is our responsibility to deepen the level of negotiation and interface.

“We intend to meet with student departmental leaders to have an in-depth understanding of whatever concern they may have apart from the ones we are currently handling.

“On some of the add-ons, I can see that the EDOHIS component of the fee is statutory as other state-owned institutions and variously captured alongside AAU,” he said.

EDOHIS is the Edo Health Insurance Scheme, introduced by the State Government for all the students in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students recently protested against the alleged hike in school fees, with the SUG leading a blockade of the university gate for days.

The school management, which denied any hike in the tuition fees, dissolved the SUG, accusing it of threatening public peace and security by its activities.

