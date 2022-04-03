A text message from my spiritual daughter ended my sorrow over lost son – Adeboye

The respected preacher said the text message marked a turning point during the period he was mourning the death of his 42-year-old son in 2021.

Adeboye made this known while speaking at the international headquarters of the church along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during the April 2022 Holy Ghost Service of the church, Punch reported.

The octogenarian pastor lost his third child Dare Adeboye, on May 4, 2021 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he resided with his family.

Until his death, Dare was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, and left behind three daughters and wife, Temiloluwa.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Signs and Wonders’, with Bible scripture from Isaiah 8:18 on Friday night, the preacher said children are proofs that God is a miracle Worker, a Covenant-Keeper, a Burden-Bearer and the Defence of the Defenceless.

He added that God is the only carrier of burden, sorrow, and problems provided one possesses the characters of a child.

Adeboye said, “When I lost my son last year (2021), and I was deeply in sorrow, I got a text (message) from one of my (spiritual) daughters that suddenly turned the tide. What she wrote was simply this: Daddy, let God carry you.”

“I’ve always said it and when I said it, people argue with me. God loves me more than anybody else. Do you agree? I know you won’t agree. When I tell you that God loves me more than anybody else; what do you reply?” he asked thousands of worshippers at the programme.

Adeboye's revelation comes barely a month after clocking 80-years.