Over 10,000 cases of the coronavirus outbreak have now been confirmed in Nigeria.

This figure was confirmed following the announcement of 307 more cases in the country on Sunday, May 31, 2020, precisely 94 days after the first case was recorded in February.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update stated that the new cases were detected in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Out of the 307 new cases, 188 were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has now jumped to 4943.

According to the NCDC, 44 new cases were recorded in FCT, 19 in Ogun, 14 in Kaduna, 12 in Oyo, nine in Bayelsa and five in Gombe state.

Three cases each were also confirmed in Kano and Delta state, two each in Imo, Rivers, Niger and Bauchi and one case each in Plateau and Kwara state.

The agency’s daily update also showed that 14 deaths coronavirus related deaths were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total number such death in the country to 287.

On a positive note, 151 patients recovered from the virus. This brings the total of recovery and discharge cases in Nigeria to 3007.