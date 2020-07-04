An 84-year old woman, Hajiya Gude Labo, who lost her 97-year-old husband and son, 59, was among those assisted by the Army as it marked the 2020 Army Day Celebration in Katsina State.

The woman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Faskari, Katsina State that their village was attacked by bandits 42 days ago.

She said amidst tears after collecting some food items from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, that the bandits over ran the village and forced them into exile.

NAN reports that Gude was among over 500 other victims with different stories of bandits attack who were sacked from Unguwar Tsamiya village in Faskari local government area.

“The gunmen who have for so long been threatening our community, finally appeared in their hundreds riding on motorcycles and firing guns.

“They killed many people, mostly males, and also the young and old, including my husband and my son which forced all of us out of the village to seek refuge here in Faskari.

“As it is now, my late son left his three wives and eight children in my care which is why I see this palliatives from the soldiers as a great help for us and we pray for God to reward them abundantly,” she said.

NAN reports that items donated by Buratai, who was represented by General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos, Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, included bags of rice, noodles and vegetable oil, as well as 1,000 exercise books for primary school pupils.