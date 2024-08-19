ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 terrorists surrender as troops kill Boko Haram commander in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Army said the troops also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

Nigerian Army [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nigerian Army [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This was made known in a post on the Nigerian army’s official X Handle, saying the operation occurred in Bula Daloye, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the successful operation was in addition to the surrender of numerous terrorists and their families to the troops as a result of sustained pressure against their enclaves.

Army said the troops also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following an intense firefight, the troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralising three, including a wanted Boko Haram commander Abu Rijab.

“The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones.

“Additionally, eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The same troops also apprehended two suspects in Konduga Local Government Area with 52 bags of illicit drugs intended for supply to terrorists,” it said.

The post also revealed that troops operating in Taraba, apprehended the chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association, Alhaji Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that investigation had revealed that the weapon had been recovered during a joint operation against terrorists in Boki Lamba, a border town with Plateau State.

In Plateau, the service said its troops apprehended two suspected criminal elements in the Rikkos area of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to the post, troops recovered a fabricated rifle and mobile phones containing images of various calibers of arms and ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their resilience and commitment.

“He also expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support of the Nigerian army, sister services, and other security agencies through credible and actionable information about criminal activities,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 terrorists surrender as troops kill Boko Haram commander in Borno

8 terrorists surrender as troops kill Boko Haram commander in Borno

Ohanaeze reacts to calls for Igbos to leave Lagos, hails Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu's stance

Ohanaeze reacts to calls for Igbos to leave Lagos, hails Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu's stance

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu unveils CNG buses in Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security