8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC.

According to him, the accident occurred on Saturday evening along Lamingo road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Longsan, who attributed the crash to speeding, explained that two other persons were severely injured in the crash.

“The crash involved two vehicles with 10 persons all onboard, out of which eight including three males, four females and one minor died while two others sustained injuries.

“The injured persons currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to loss of control and eventual head-on collision of the two vehicles.”he explained.