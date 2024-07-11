70% of Nigerians refused to pay bribes in 2023 - NBS

This is according to the NBS Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends Report released in Abuja on Thursday. The report said the bribery refusal rate was found to be highest in the North-West at 76%, although the refusal rate recorded in all the zones was above 60%.

It said in 2023, fewer citizens reported suffering negative consequences after refusing bribe requests at 38% compared with the 49%recorded in 2019.

“This suggests that Nigerians feel increasingly empowered to confront corrupt officials without fear of repercussions.”

The report said in 2023, 21% of all bribe refusers indicated that their main reason for refusing a bribe request was because they had other options for getting what they wanted.

It showed that 42% of bribe-refusers did so because it was the right, moral thing to do while 23% refused because they could not afford the requested gift or payment.

“This data shows that normative concerns as well as cost of living pressures play an important role in explaining why Nigerians refuse to pay bribes.”

The report revealed that corruption ranked fourth among the most significant problems affecting the country in 2023 at 10.9%.

“Corruption came after the cost of living at 22.6%, insecurity and unemployment at 19% and 13%, respectively.

“This suggests relatively stable and high levels of concerns about corruption over time and compared to other concerns such as education or housing.”

The report said Nigerians’ confidence in the government’s anti-corruption effort had been declining over time and across regions.

It said in 2019, more than half of all citizens thought that the government was effective in fighting corruption; however, in 2023, the share declined to less than a third of all citizens

“The downward trend in the citizens’ confidence is observable across the entire country, with all six zones recording reductions of more than 10 percentage points between 2019 and 2023.”

The report said in 2023, more than half of all bribes paid to public officials were requested directly by those officials at 52%, while indirect requests accounted for 23%.

“This was followed by facilitate procedure at 9%, sign of appreciation at 8% and third party request at 5%.”

It revealed that more than 95% of all bribes paid in 2023 were paid in monetary form (cash or money transfer), a slightly larger share than what was recorded in 2019.

“Others are food and drink at 8%, animals at 7% exchange for other services at 4%.”

The report said that roughly ₦721 billion was paid in cash bribes to public officials in Nigeria in 2023, corresponding to 0.35% of the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

It said in 2023, out of all citizens who paid a bribe, 8.6 per cent reported their experience to an official institution capable of investigating or otherwise following up and acting on that report.

“This represents a marked increase in the bribery reporting rate since 2019 when it stood at 36%.

“The increase is primarily driven by developments in the Northern zones, where the bribery reporting rate increased markedly from 4.7% in 2019 to 13.4% in 2023.

“In the Southern zones, the bribery reporting rate instead decreased moderately from 2.5% in 2019 to 1.7% in 2023.”

The report said more formal procedures were initiated due to reporting 45% and fewer cases had no follow-up at 17%.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the third round of the corruption survey with the first two rounds held in 2016 and 2019, respectively, across the 36 states and the FCT.

