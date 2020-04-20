The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 86 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria bringing the total number of cases in the country to 627.

The new cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, 70 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos, seven in Abuja, three cases each in Katsina and Akwa-Ibom and one case each in Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno state.

Lagos State, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has now recorded 376 cases, followed by Abuja with 88 cases.

While Borno state recorded its index case of the pandemic, Kano state, which didn’t record any new case on Sunday has the third-highest number of cases in the country with 36 cases.

The new cases reported in Katsina, Akwa-Ibom and Bauchi state increased the figures of confirmed cases in the states to 12, nine and seven respectively.

The NCDC report on Sunday, April 19, 2020, showed that three coronavirus deaths were recorded as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose from 19 to 21.

The report also showed that four patients recovered from the virus as the number of discharged patients increased from 166 to 170.