7 Things to know about new DSS boss Yusuf Bichi

On Thursday, September 13, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari named Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Bichi replaces Matthew Seiyefa who was appointed in an acting capacity on August 7, 2018 by then acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after the national assembly was barricaded by DSS personnel.

Then DSS boss Lawal Daura was fired by Osinbajo for supervising the invasion of parliament.

How well do you know the nation’s new spy chief?

Well, we are here to help in seven ways:

1. Bichi is a core secret service operative. That means he’s been through the ranks of the DSS for decades before he retired and was called back to head the agency by Buhari.

2. Bichi was educated at the following schools: Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

3. He has been trained in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

4.The new DSS boss began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

5. In the course of his career, Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

6. Bichi was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

7. He also served as Director at State Service Academy and he is married with children.