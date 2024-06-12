ADVERTISEMENT
7 takeaways from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech

Bayo Wahab

Here are seven takeaways from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day address.

7 takeaways from President Tinubu's Democracy Day speech [Presidency]
7 takeaways from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech [Presidency]

The president’s speech hinged on the celebration of Nigeria’s democracy and touched on several other matters of concern for Nigerians.

President Tinubu recalled how Nigeria’s journey back to democracy started 31 years ago following the annulment of the June 12 presidential election presumably won by Chief MKO Abiola.

The events that followed the annulment were ‘hard and dangerous’ as pro-democracy activists were hunted, jailed, and assassinated by the military government of General Sani Abacha.

In his speech, President Tinubu praised Nigeria’s heroes of democracy like MKO Abiola, his wife, Kudirat Abiola, and Pa Alfred Rewane all of whom paid the ultimate price for Nigeria’s democracy.

The president also paid tribute to activists including Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ganiyu Dawodu, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Prof Wole Soyinka and others.

He said when many pro-democracy activists exiled, the likes of Femi Falana, Senator Shehu Sani, Governor Uba Sani, Chief Olu Falae, and others kept the fire burning at home.

The president extended his eulogy to media organisations and journalists for their role in the fight for free speech and civil liberties during the Abacha military junta.

Tinubu celebrated media establishments such as The Punch, Guardian, National Concord, Tribune, The News/Tempo, and TELL Magazines.

Tinubu’s speech also emphasised the importance of elections, democratic principles, and peaceful transitions of power in a democracy.

He said democracy allows diverse perspectives and viewpoints, adding that the system does not encourage the resolution of differences through force and repression.

He said where other forms of government impose against the will of the people, democracy aims to make leaders sufficiently humble that they conduct themselves as servants of the common good, not as viceroys of the narrow interests of the mighty.

On the economic difficulties Nigerians are going through, the president maintained that his economic policies were initiated and intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth.

As the new minimum wage issue is yet to be resolved, Tinubu promised to send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less.

In his government’s negotiation with organised labour, Tinubu said when the unions embarked on a nationwide strike, he chose the path of cooperation instead of oppressing or cracking down on the workers as a dictatorial government would have done.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians to work together to keep the fire of democracy burning and to move the country forward.

He advised Nigerians to join him on “this progressive train” to move the country forward.

