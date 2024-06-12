ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Democracy Day - Tinubu to submit new minimum wage legislation to Senate

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, June 12, to commemorate Democracy Day.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Tinubu announced this on Wednesday during his second Democracy Day address on June 12, 2024.

“In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with Organised Labour on a new national minimum wage.

“We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage submitted its report to the federal government on Monday, but there is still no consensus on the figures between organised labour and the government.

At the last meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the New Minimum Wage held in Abuja on Friday, labour lowered its demand to N250,000 from N494,000, while the federal government raised its offer from N60,000 to N62,000.

The decision on the new minimum wage might be delayed until July 2, as the National Assembly is currently on holiday.

In his speech, Tinubu emphasised that despite the challenging negotiations with labour leaders regarding the minimum wage, his government remained democratic and did not suppress the leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the face of labour’s call for a national strike, we did not seek to oppress or crack down on the workers as a dictatorial government would have done. We chose the path of cooperation over conflict.

“No one was arrested or threatened. Instead, the labour leadership was invited to break bread and negotiate towards a good-faith resolution.

“Reasoned discussion and principled compromise are hallmarks of democracy. These themes shall continue to animate my policies and interactions with the constituent parts of our political economy,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

A bastion of journalism - Tinubu congratulates Amuka-Pemu on his birthday

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

VIDEO: Tinubu 'misses his step' and falls on presidential truck

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

6 prominent Nigerians with near-death ordeals over June 12 struggle

6 prominent Nigerians with near-death ordeals over June 12 struggle

Governor Mohammed promises to work hard to end hardship in Bauchi State

Governor Mohammed promises to work hard to end hardship in Bauchi State

Is Nigeria's democracy delivering? Opposition questions govt's performance

Is Nigeria's democracy delivering? Opposition questions govt's performance

Governor Sanwo-Olu charges young Nigerians to stop drug abuse

Governor Sanwo-Olu charges young Nigerians to stop drug abuse

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter